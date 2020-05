May 13 (Reuters) - La Doria SpA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 213.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 183.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REVENUES AND MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN THE CURRENT YEAR

* POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ARE CURRENTLY NOT FORESEEABLE