March 25 (Reuters) - La Francaise des Jeux SA:

* TAKES EXCEPTIONAL MEASURES TO PROLONG VALIDITY DATE OF ITS GAMES AND SUPPORT ITS SELLERS NETWORK

* SUSPENSION OF FINANCIAL LEVIES FOR CLOSED POINTS OF SALE AND MORE FLEXIBLE MANAGEMENT OF LEVIES FOR RETAILERS WHO REMAIN OPEN

* DEADLINES FOR PAYMENT OF WINNINGS ARE EXTENDED SO THAT WINNERS WILL BE ABLE TO GET THEIR WINNINGS PAID AT END OF CONFINEMENT PERIOD Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)