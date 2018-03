March 22 (Reuters) - La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co:

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF GIAPREZA™ (ANGIOTENSIN II) IN THE UNITED STATES

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO - GIAPREZA IS AVAILABLE IN 1 ML SINGLE-DOSE VIALS, EACH CONTAINING 2.5 MG OF ANGIOTENSIN II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: