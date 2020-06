BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company To Acquire Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

June 24 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY TO ACQUIRE TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - LA JOLLA AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $43.0 MILLION IN UPFRONT CASH

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - LA JOLLA WOULD ACQUIRE TETRAPHASE, THROUGH A TENDER OFFER

* TETRAPHASE PHARMA - DEAL INCLUDES UPFRONT CASH PLUS POTENTIAL FUTURE CASH PAYMENTS OF UP TO $16.0 MILLION PURSUANT TO CONTINGENT VALUE RIGHTS

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - TETRAPHASE EQUITY HOLDERS WOULD BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE, FOR EACH SHARE OF TETRAPHASE STOCK, ONE NON-TRADEABLE CVR

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - TETRAPHASE TERMINATED MERGER WITH MELINTA THERAPEUTICS