April 2 (Reuters) - La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co:

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY TO PROVIDE GIAPREZA™ (ANGIOTENSIN II) FOR NAMED PATIENT EMERGENCY USE IN PATIENTS WITH SEPTIC SHOCK DUE TO COVID-19 AT GUY'S AND ST. THOMAS' NHS FOUNDATION TRUST, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM