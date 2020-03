March 2 (Reuters) - La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co:

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, GIAPREZA U.S. NET SALES WERE $7.3 MILLION, UP 74%

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.93

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, CO HAD $87.8 MILLION IN CASH, COMPARED TO $172.6 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: