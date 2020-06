June 22 (Reuters) - La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co:

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO REPORTS A STAKE OF 14.9% IN TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF JUNE 15 - SEC FILING

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO OBTAIN CONTROL OF TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC THROUGH A HOSTILE TENDER OFFER OR PROXY PROCESS Source: bit.ly/3135gdv Further company coverage: