May 4 (Reuters) - La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co:

* COMPANY ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.32

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, LA JOLLA HAD $77.2 MILLION IN CASH, COMPARED TO $87.8 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019