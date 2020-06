BRIEF-La Jolla Says Board Approved Restructuring Plan To Align Organization With Focus On Commercialization Of Giapreza

June 2 (Reuters) - La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co:

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO - ON MAY 28, BOARD APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO ALIGN ORGANIZATION WITH SOLE FOCUS ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF GIAPREZA

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO - ESTIMATES THAT CO WILL INCUR EXPENSES OF ABOUT $4.1 MILLION IN Q2 RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING OF CO

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO - IN CONNECTION WITH RESTRUCTURING, DENNIS MULROY AND JAMES ROLKE TO LEAVE CO, EFFECTIVE MAY 31

* LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO - EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, APPOINTED MICHAEL HEARNE AS CO'S CFO