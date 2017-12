Dec 21 (Reuters) - La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co:

U.S. FDA - APPROVES GIAPREZA (ANGIOTENSIN II) INJECTION FOR INTRAVENOUS INFUSION TO INCREASE BLOOD PRESSURE IN ADULTS WITH SEPTIC/OTHER DISTRIBUTIVE SHOCK