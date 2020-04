BRIEF-La Perla Fashion Holding Suspends Its Targets Due To COVID-19

April 27 (Reuters) - LA PERLA FASHION HOLDING NV:

* LA PERLA RESPONDS TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* LA PERLA FASHION HOLDING N.V. IS SUSPENDING ITS TARGETS

* GROUP WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE MULTIPLE OF ITS OWN RETAIL STORES OR FACE CLOSURE OF OTHER POINTS-OF-SALE FOR ITS MERCHANDISE

* GROUP TARGETS OF SALES IN EXCESS OF EUR130 MILLION IN 2020, POSITIVE EBITDA IN 2020 AND SALES OF AROUND EUR200 MILLION IN 2022 ARE SUSPENDED

* IN ADDITION, PRODUCTION FACILITY IN BOLOGNA, ITALY, REMAINS CLOSED