May 8 (Reuters) - La Quinta Holdings Inc:

* LA QUINTA BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES SPIN-OFF OF COREPOINT LODGING IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION WITH WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE

* LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC - COREPOINT LODGING EXPECTED TO BEGIN "REGULAR WAY" TRADING ON NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE ON MAY 31, 2018