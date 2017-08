Aug 14 (Reuters) - ‍La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa:

* Notification regarding a data breach suffered by Sabre hospitality solutions affecting reservations made at La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa

* ‍La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa - reports a data breach suffered by sabre hospitality solutions, an independent service provider to hotel​

* ‍La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa - data breach did not involve any systems at hotel or any information that guests provided to hotel directly​ Source text for Eikon: