Dec 12 (Reuters) - LABAT AFRICA LTD:

* PROFIT OF R4, 642M FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017​

* ‍REVENUE INCREASED TO R52.0M FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 FROM R14, 3M IN YEAR ENDED 31ST AUGUST 2016​

* ‍OTHER INCOME HAS DROPPED TO R1M FOR YEAR UNDER REVIEW FROM R5.0M IN PRIOR YEAR

* ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF R4.1M WAS ACHIEVED FOR YEAR ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017 AGAINST PRIOR YEAR OF R367,000​

* SAYS ‍NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR PERIOD UNDER REVIEW​