May 7 (Reuters) - Labat Africa Ltd:

* HY REVENUE 55.6 MILLION RAND VERSUS 20.6 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* HY BASIC AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 1.71 CENTS VERSUS 0.39 CENTS

* NO DIVIDEND HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR HY