BRIEF-Labat Africa Says Withdrawn Profit Projections For FY Ending Aug 31 And 4 Years Thereafter

April 24 (Reuters) - Labat Africa Ltd:

* JSE: LAB - TRADING STAT FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED 29FEB2020, IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON RECENT RESULTS & W/DRAWAL OF 5YR PROFIT PROJECTIONS

* LABAT AFRICA LTD - EPS WILL INCREASE BY 182% TO 0.70 CENTS PER SHARE FOR CURRENT SIX MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* LABAT AFRICA LTD - COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND SUBSEQUENT 5-WEEK LOCKDOWN HAS SEVERELY IMPACTED ON VOLUMES IN FUEL BUSINESS

* LABAT AFRICA LTD - HAS WITHDRAWN 5 YEAR PROFIT PROJECTIONS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 AUGUST 2020 AND 4 YEARS THEREAFTER,

* LABAT AFRICA LTD - HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE WILL INCREASE TO 3.04 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* LABAT AFRICA LTD - WILL BE ISSUING A NEW FORECAST FOR TWO YEARS ENDING 31 AUGUST 2021 AND 31 AUGUST 2022, COMMENCING FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: