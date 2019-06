June 7 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings:

* LABCORP AND QIAGEN ANNOUNCE NEW THERASCREEN PIK3CA MUTATION ANALYSIS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

* LABCORP - THERASCREEN COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC IDENTIFIES WHETHER A PATIENT HAS THE SPECIFIC GENE MUTATION THAT IS A PREREQUISITE FOR TREATMENT WITH PIQRAY