BRIEF-Labcorp Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.32

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings:

* LABCORP ANNOUNCES 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2020 GUIDANCE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.80 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $11.75 TO $12.15

* LABCORP SEES 2020 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4.0% TO 6.0%

* LABCORP- QTRLY REVENUE OF $3.0 BILLION, UP 6% OVER 2018

* LABCORP SEES 2020 FREE CASH FLOW OF $950 MILLION TO $1.05 BILLION

* LABCORP - LABCORP DIAGNOSTICS REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $1.76 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 3.7% OVER $1.69 BILLION IN Q4 OF 2018

* LABCORP - COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $1.20 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER $1.10 BILLION IN Q4 OF 2018

* LABCORP SEES 2020 REVENUE GROWTH IN LABCORP DIAGNOSTICS OF 0.5% TO 2.5%

* LABCORP SEES 2020 REVENUE GROWTH IN COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT OF 7.0% TO 9.5%

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.93 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $11.98 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: