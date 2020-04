BRIEF-Labcorp Broadens Availability Of Covid-19 Serological Antibody Tests

April 22 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings:

* LABCORP BROADENS AVAILABILITY OF COVID-19 SEROLOGICAL ANTIBODY TESTS TO HOSPITALS, HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS AND THROUGH ITS PATIENT SERVICE CENTERS

* LABCORP - BY MID-MAY, LABCORP EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO PERFORM SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND TESTS PER WEEK

* LABCORP - HAS BUILT CAPACITY TO PERFORM OVER 50,000 SEROLOGICAL TESTS/DAY, COMPLETE THOSE TESTS WITHIN AVERAGE OF 1-3 DAYS FROM TIME SPECIMEN IS PICKED UP