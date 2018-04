April 23 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings:

* LABCORP - CO, WALGREENS ANNOUNCE EXPANSION OF THEIR LABCORP AT WALGREENS COLLABORATION INTO FLORIDA

* LABCORP - TEN NEW LABCORP PATIENT SERVICE CENTERS WILL OPEN WITHIN WALGREENS STORES IN APRIL & MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)