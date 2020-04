April 27 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings:

* LABCORP COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTS AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE WITH NO UPFRONT OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS

* LABCORP - LOCATIONS INCLUDE NEARLY 2,000 LABCORP PATIENT SERVICE CENTERS INCLUDING MORE THAN 100 LABCORP AT WALGREENS LOCATIONS

* LABCORP - BY MID-MAY, LABCORP EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO PERFORM 200,000 TESTS PER DAY