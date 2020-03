March 23 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings:

* LABCORP DEVELOPING OPTIONS TO PRIORITIZE COVID-19 TESTING FOR INPATIENT POPULATION IN SUPPORT OF GUIDANCE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE

* LABCORP - EXPLORING OPTIONS TO PRIORITIZE COVID-19 TESTING FOR HOSPITAL INPATIENT POPULATION WHO ARE BEING TREATED FOR SUSPECTED COVID-19 VIRUS

* LABCORP - NOW PERFORMING COVID-19 TESTING IN THREE OF ITS LARGEST LABS IN COUNTRY