BRIEF-Labcorp Launches Test For Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)

March 5 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings:

* LABCORP LAUNCHES TEST FOR CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19)

* LABCORP - MAKING ITS LABCORP 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19), NAA TEST AVAILABLE TODAY

* LABCORP - COVID-19 TEST RESULTS WILL BE AVAILABLE IN 3-4 DAYS

* LABCORP - IN ADDITION TO ITS TEST FOR COVID-19, ALSO ABLE TO PERFORM CDC 2019-NCOV REAL-TIME RT-PCR DIAGNOSTIC PANEL IF NEEDED TO MEET TESTING DEMAND

* LABCORP - FDA’S INDEPENDENT REVIEW OF VALIDATION IS PENDING FOR COVID-19 TEST

* LABCORP - PURSUING AN EUA FOR COVID-19 TEST