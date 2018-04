April 24 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings:

* LABCORP - CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM

* LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL "ENHANCE" LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI'S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS - SEC FILING