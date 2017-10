Sept 15 (Reuters) - LabCorp

* Says ‍entered into a second amendment and restatement of its existing senior revolving credit facility​

* LabCorp - ‍amended facility provides for subfacility of up to $100 million for swingline borrowings and subfacility of up to $150 million for issuances of letters of credit

* Says it ‍also entered into a five-year term loan credit facility in principal amount of $750 million​