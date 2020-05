BRIEF-Labcorp Significantly Expands Availability Of Its Covid-19 At-Home Collection Test Kit

May 12 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings:

* LABCORP SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS AVAILABILITY OF ITS COVID-19 AT-HOME COLLECTION TEST KIT

* LABCORP - COVID-19 AT-HOME TEST KIT NOW BEING OFFERED TO INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE SYMPTOMS CONSISTENT WITH INFECTION, INDIVIDUALS WITHOUT SYMPTOMS

* LABCORP - TEST IS AVAILABLE THROUGH COMPANY’S PIXEL BY LABCORP ONLINE PLATFORM.

* LABCORP - NOW HAS OVER 200,000 AT-HOME COLLECTION TEST KITS AVAILABLE AND IS PREPARED TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND CAPACITY AS REQUIRED

* LABCORP - COVID-19 AT-HOME TEST KIT IS PHYSICIAN-AUTHORIZED, ENABLES INDIVIDUALS TO SELF-COLLECT NASAL SWAB SPECIMENS AT HOME