March 12 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings:

* LABCORP’S ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2021 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST

* LABCORP - CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST, WHICH CO HAS DETERMINED TO BE ABOUT $2.90/NOTE, WILL BE PAYABLE TO HOLDERS OF ZERO COUPON NOTES AS OF RECORD DATE

* LABCORP - PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: