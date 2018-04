April 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* LABCYTE REACHES AGREEMENT WITH MERCK TO SUPPLY ACOUSTIC-MASS SPECTROMETRY EQUIPMENT

* LABCYTE INC - AS PART OF AGREEMENT, PROTOTYPE ACOUSTIC-MS SYSTEMS WILL BE INSTALLED AT SELECT MERCK SITES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)