March 31 (Reuters) - Labixiaoxin Snacks Group Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB466.6 MILLION VERSUS RMB 502.8 MILLION

* FY LOSS FOR YEAR RMB165.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB 179.6 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 EXPECTED TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S SALES PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020

* IN YEAR 2020, GROUP HAS PLANNED TO EXPAND ITS NEW RETAIL, E-COMMERCE, SOCIAL MEDIA & SOCIETY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

* CONSIDER COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY HAVE SHORT-TERM PRESSURE ON BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: