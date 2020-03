March 17 (Reuters) - Labo Print SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO VIRUS RESTRICTIONS CO SEES MERKED DECREASE IN REVENUE AT LEAST IN MARCH AND APRIL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MAY NOT RECEIVE PAYMENTS DUE TO WORSENING FINACIAL SITUATION OF ITS CLIENTS, WHICH CAN IMPACT CO’S LIQUIDITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS SUPPLIES ALLOWING TO CONTINUE PRODUCTION FOR AT LEAST DOZEN OR SO WEEKS