Feb 28 (Reuters) - Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA:

* FY REVENUE 200.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 180.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 4.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 9.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 19.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 16.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* RESULT SUFFERED A FALL DUE TO INVESTMENT IN INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY AND DEPRECIATION OF ASSETS ACQUIRED Source text: bit.ly/2Ta4WW1 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)