Feb 28 (Reuters) - LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 8.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 7.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 168.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 161.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 15.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 15.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* TO MAINTAIN DIVIDEND POLICY, TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION IN FORM OF SCRIP DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)