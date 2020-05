BRIEF-Laboratorio Reig Jofre Q1 Net Profit Up At 3.3 Mln Euros YoY

May 7 (Reuters) - Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA:

* Q1 REVENUE 62.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 49.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 8.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 5.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* PRODUCTION IN THE NEW PLANT IS EXPECTED TO SUFFER SOME DELAY DUE TO THE DIFFICULTY OCCASIONED BY THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* EXPECTS 2020 GROWTH IN SALES AND PROFIT, DESPITE MARKET UNCERTAINTIES

* H2 REVENUES FROM OSTEOARTICULAR PRODUCTS WILL ALREADY REFLECT ORGANIC GROWTH

* HOPES NEW STERILE INJECTABLES PLANT IN BARCELONA TO BECOME OPERATIONAL IN H1 2021, WITH ESTIMATED DELAY OF BETWEEN ONE AND TWO QUARTERS

* EXPECTS SPECIALITY PHARMACARE DIVISION TO MAINTAIN FORECAST REVENUE LEVELS