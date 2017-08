June 8 (Reuters) - LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA:

* TO IMPLEMENT SCRIP DIVIDEND OR FLEXIBLE DIVIDEND PROGRAM, TO ALLOCATE FREE ALLOTMENT RIGHT TO EACH SHARE

* COMPANY HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE FREE ALLOTMENT RIGHTS AT FIXED GROSS PRICE OF 0.047 EUROS PER RIGHT

