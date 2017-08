July 4 (Reuters) - LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA:

* Reports on the End of Commitments Between It and Naturex

* NATUREX CANCELLED 8.5 MILLION EUROS DEBT RELATED TO DEFERRED PAYMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAL ASSETS

* PLANS TO REINVEST CASH MOSTLY IN GROWTH PROJECTS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)