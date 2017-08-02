FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Q2 earnings per share C$0.50
August 2, 2017 / 9:40 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Q2 earnings per share C$0.50

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp:

* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍revenue $34.2 million versus $25.8​ million

* Says ‍total concentrate production in q2 of 2017 of 4.9 million tonnes was 4% higher than q2 of 2016​

* Says ‍pellet production in Q2 of 2017 was 1% higher than Q2 of 2016​

* Says ‍CFS sales are expected to catch up in Q3​

* Says "‍IOC is expecting good production and sales tonnages in third and fourth quarters of 2017​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

