April 18 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp :

* LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON IOC LABOUR RELATIONS

* LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY - STRIKE AT IOC EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY AFFECT REVENUE OF LIORC AS ITS INCOME IS DEPENDENT ON SALE OF IRON ORE PRODUCTS BY IOC

* LABRADOR - ADVISED THAT USW LOCAL 5795/6731 IN LABRADOR CITY REJECTED LATEST OFFER PROPOSED BY IRON ORE CO OF CANADA, USW NEGOTIATIONS TEAMS