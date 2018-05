BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share C$0.47

May 7 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp:

* ORATION - RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.47

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.64 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY - OUTLOOK IS CLOUDED BY “LABOUR DISRUPTION AT IOC”, WHICH STARTED ON MARCH 27, & AT TIME OF THIS WRITING IS NOT RESOLVED

* LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY - GOT IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND IN Q1 OF 2017 OF $10.0 MILLION, WHEREAS LIORC RECEIVED NO IOC DIVIDEND IN Q1 OF 2018

* “IOC HAD OPERATIONAL ISSUES IN Q4 OF 2017 AND IN Q1 OF 2018”

* LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY - WHEN OPERATIONS RESUME AT IOC, CO CAN EXPECT STRONG ROYALTY REVENUE, POSSIBILITY OF IOC DIVIDENDS, IF MARKET CONDITIONS CONTINUE

* QTRLY ROYALTY REVENUE $33.8 MILLION VERSUS $42.8 MILLION