BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Provides Update On IOC Labour Relations

March 27 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp :

* LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON IOC LABOUR RELATIONS

* SAYS ‍ADVISED THAT USW LOCALS 5795 & 6731 (LABRADOR CITY) VOTED ON IRON ORE CO OF CANADA’S FINAL OFFER PRESENTED ON MARCH 23​

* SAYS ‍IOC’S OFFER WAS REJECTED AND USW EMPLOYEES VOTED IN FAVOUR OF A STRIKE​

* SAYS IN SEPT-ÎLES, LIORC HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT USW LOCAL 9344 WILL NOT ACQUIRE RIGHT TO STRIKE UNTIL APRIL 10 AT EARLIEST

* SAYS ‍STRIKE AT IOC EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY AFFECT REVENUE OF LIORC​

* SAYS ‍UNDERSTANDS IOC ACTIVATED CONTINGENCY PLAN CONSISTING MOBILIZING STAFF EMPLOYEES TO CARRY OUT ORDERLY SHUTDOWN OF OPERATIONS