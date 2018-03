March 8 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp:

* LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY - DIRECTORS DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/COMMON SHARE, ALSO DECLARED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $0.10/COMMON SHARE