BRIEF-Lachlan Murdoch Named CEO Of Proposed New Fox

May 16 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc:

* SENIOR LEADERSHIP NAMED FOR THE PROPOSED NEW FOX

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN LACHLAN MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF PROPOSED NEW “FOX”

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - RUPERT MURDOCH TO ASSUME ROLE OF CO-CHAIRMAN FOR PROPOSED NEW FOX

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - JOHN NALLEN, 21CF’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL TAKE A BROADER ROLE AS NEW FOX’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

* TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC - RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH