BRIEF-Lacroix Group H1 Revenue At 238.7 Million Euros

May 12 (Reuters) - Lacroix Group SA:

* REMAINS FULLY MOBILISED AND CONFIDENT IN GETTING RAPIDLY BACK ON TRACK WITH ITS PERFORMANCE PATH AND SETTING ITSELF NEW AMBITIONS

* FIRST SEMESTER 2019-2020 STABILITY OF THE BUSINESS DESPITE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM THE HEALTH CRISIS FROM MARCH ONWARDS

* H1 REVENUE EUR 238.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 239.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REMAINS DIFFICULT TO ACCURATELY GAUGE IMPACT OF CRISIS ON RESULTS OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* WITH MORE THAN EUR 35 M OF USABLE FUNDS (CASH RESERVES AND EQUIVALENTS, UNDRAWN CREDIT AND OVERDRAFT LINES), GROUP HAS SUBSTANTIAL MEANS AVAILABLE TO DEAL WITH CURRENT SITUATION

* OUTLOOK: RECOVERY IS LIKELY TO BE PROGRESSIVE, IN PARTICULAR ON AUTOMOTIVE AND AERONAUTICAL MARKETS

* IN APRIL ACTIVITY REMAINED LARGELY IMPACTED DESPITE PARTIAL REOPENING OF ALL INDUSTRIAL SITES THAT WERE CLOSED IN MARCH