BRIEF-Lacroix Group Says Can No Longer Confirm Annual Targets

March 25 (Reuters) - Lacroix SA:

* ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION

* LACROIX GROUP IS DOING EVERYTHING IT CAN TO SECURE ITS FINANCING AND LIMIT IMPACT ON CASH FLOW

* HAS PUT IN PLACE A PLAN FOR EMPLOYEES, INVOLVING ANNUAL LEAVE AND TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS TO ADAPT ITSELF TO LEVEL OF ACTIVITIES

* HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN SAINT-HERBLAIN (LACROIX CITY) COMPLETELY, AND TO CLOSE MOST OF ITS SAINT-PIERRE MONTLIMART FACILITY (LACROIX ELECTRONICS)

* LACROIX GROUP CAN NO LONGER CONFIRM ITS ANNUAL TARGETS