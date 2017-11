BRIEF-Ladbrokes Coral accepts failures identified by Gambling Commission in Gala Interactive operations fell short of standards

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc

* ACCEPTS FAILURES IDENTIFIED BY GAMBLING COMMISSION IN GALA INTERACTIVE OPERATIONS FELL SHORT OF STANDARDS, PROCEDURES EXPECTED​

* ‍AGREED TO PAY BACK MONEY MADE IN RELATION TO TWO CUSTOMERS

* ‍TO MAKE £1.2 MILLION CONTRIBUTION TO FUND RESEARCH INTO CAUSES, IDENTIFICATION OF PROBLEM GAMBLING

* ‍FAILURES IDENTIFIED BY GAMBLING COMMISSION INVESTIGATION WERE IN RESPECT OF GALA INTERACTIVE'S WRITTEN POLICIES AND PROCEDURES