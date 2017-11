Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc

* ‍CARL LEAVER STEPPED DOWN AS DIRECTOR ON 31 OCTOBER 2017, AND CEASED TO BE EMPLOYED BY GROUP ON THIS DATE​

* ‍LEAVER IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A DISCRETIONARY BONUS SUBJECT TO SUCCESSFUL DELIVERY OF CERTAIN SYNERGY MEASURES ARISING FROM MERGER