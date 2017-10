Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc

* ‍LADBROKES CORAL TO TAKE ACTIVE PART IN TRIENNIAL CONSULTATION​

* “PROCESS HAS BEEN ONGOING FOR NEARLY TWELVE MONTHS AND INTRODUCED A PRO-LONGED PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY INTO OUR BUSINESS”‍​

* ‍WELCOME FURTHER CONSULTATION AS POSITIVE STEP TO REACHING FINAL OUTCOME

* HOPE THAT COMMITMENT TO BEING EVIDENCE LED WILL REMAIN IN PLACE AS WE ENTER DECISION MAKING PART OF PROCESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: