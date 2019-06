June 19 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGE AFRICA PLC - ON MAY 31, SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CARICEMENT FOR DIVESTMENT OF ENTIRE HOLDING IN LAFARGE SOUTH AFRICA FOR $317M

* LAFARGE AFRICA - PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO COMPLETELY EXTINGUISH SHAREHOLDER LOAN OF $293 MILLION AS AT JULY 31, 2019, AND RELATED INTEREST DUE

* LAFARGE AFRICA - DIVESTMENT EXPECTED TO ELIMINATE FULLY ALL FOREIGN CURRENCY DENOMINATED DEBT AND CUT ANNUAL INTEREST EXPENSE BY C.N9.9 BILLION Further company coverage: