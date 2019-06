BRIEF-Lafarge Makes Offer To Purchase Outstanding 7.125% 2036 Bonds

June 12 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGE ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE ANY AND ALL OF THE OUTSTANDING 7.125% NOTES DUE IN 2036

* THE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. (EASTERN TIME) ON JUNE 19, 2019

* UPON THE TERMS AND SUBJECT TO THE CONDITIONS SET FORTH IN THE OFFER TO PURCHASE, THE CONSIDERATION OF US$1,255.00 FOR EACH US$1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EACH SERIES OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

* PURPOSE OF THE OFFER IS TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO HOLDERS AND TO DELEVERAGE THE BALANCE SHEET OF THE LAFARGEHOLCIM GROUP FOLLOWING RECENT ASSET DISPOSALS AND ALSO TO OPTIMIZE ITS COST OF FINANCING Source text: [bit.ly/2wP2NTv] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)