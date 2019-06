June 20 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd:

* LAFARGE S.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER FOR US$600,000,000 7.125% NOTES DUE 2036

* US$76,912,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WERE VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EXPIRATION DATE AND NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN

* SETTLEMENT DATE FOR OFFER IS EXPECTED TO BE JUNE 24, 201