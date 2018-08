Aug 2 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd says:

* HAS ACQUIRED METRO MIX, LLC, A LEADING PROVIDER OF READY-MIX CONCRETE IN THE DENVER METROPOLITAN AREA IN COLORADO

* METRO MIX OPERATES TWO READY-MIX CONCRETE PLANTS AND REPORTED NET SALES OF AROUND $30 MILLION IN 2017, HAS OVER 50 EMPLOYEES Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)